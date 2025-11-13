Pinellas County sex offender thought to be dead found in Indiana after 16 years

TAMPA, Fla. — A sex offender who was believed to be dead has been found in Indianapolis, Indiana, after 16 years on the run.

Gary W. Howard, 76, was convicted of 22 counts of possession of child pornography in Pinellas County.

According to U.S. Marshals, in 2010, Howard absconded from state probation and was not seen again by law enforcement.

Howard allegedly rented an Enterprise vehicle and staged his own suicide, which was found near Mauzy Lake in Morganfield, KY.

Officials said evidence showed the act was premeditated and done to mislead law enforcement.

Further investigation revealed Howard had family in the Indianapolis area that would help him maintain a low profile.

U.S. Marshals worked with the Western Kentucky district and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Howard was ultimately found in the Irvington neighborhood of Indianapolis. Marshals approached him while he was standing on the front porch and arrested him.

An interview during the investigation led to an admission of Howard's whereabouts.

"I had hoped to be dead before you caught up with me," Howard said.

"This arrest exemplifies the tenacity and determination of Deputy U.S. Marshals and our task force partners to bring every fugitive to Justice," said William Berger Sr., U.S. marshal for the Middle District of Florida.