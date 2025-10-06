Pink on Parade raises awareness and funds for breast cancer research in Sebring

SEBRING, Fla. — Hundreds of runners and walkers in Sebring kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s annual Pink on Parade event, raising more than $300,000 to support research and promote early detection.

The event featured a 5K and 1-mile run designed to bring the community together in the fight against breast cancer. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, making awareness and fundraising efforts critical.

Participants included survivors like 37-year-old Jacqueline Loney, who shared her determination to remain cancer-free.

“I didn’t realize how much I was willing to do to live, to survive,” Loney said. “You can do hard things, it will be hard, but it’s worth it to now be on the other side of it and cancer-free. That doesn’t mean I’m scot-free because I still have to get checks and do things to make sure I stay this way.”

Experts said mammograms remain the most effective way to detect breast cancer early, often identifying the disease several years before symptoms appear.