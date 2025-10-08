Proposed bill would require FL colleges, universities to name roads after Charlie Kirk

FLORIDA — A state representative proposed a bill that would require Florida universities and colleges to rename roads after the late Charlie Kirk.

House Bill 113, filed by Republican Rep. Kevin Steele, would require all state universities and Florida College System institution boards of trustees to redesignate roads to "certain names relating to Charlie James Kirk."

The bill also requires state funds be held back from any college or university that fails to redesignate a road or portion of a roadway.

Rep. Steele was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2022 and serves part of Pasco County.