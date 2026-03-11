Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Publix to end 'pay-with-the-app' feature

Publix Market
Gene J. Puskar/AP
Publix Market
The Publix "pay-with-the-app" feature is being discontinued, according to the company.

The company said the Publix Pay feature will no longer be available to customers effective March 16.

Customers will still be able to pay using gift cards stored in their wallet and other technologies like Apple Pay and Google Pay on a mobile device.

Publix said the change allows the company to focus on "enhancing and expanding other features that provide value and convenience for our customers."

