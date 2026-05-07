Rapper Kodak Black arrested on drug trafficking MDMA charge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest affidavit from the County of Orange said Bill Kapri, known as Kodak Black, was arrested for trafficking MDMA greater than 10 grams.

The arrest was due to a warrant for his arrest from a Nov. 24, 2025, incident in Orlando.

Orange County Police were called to 910 Fairvilla Rd. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots.

When officers arrived, they saw several people around two running vehicles. Officers said they found in one of the vehicles a bag with 27 grams MDMA in it.

The affidavit said Kodak Black posted photos on his Instagram with the bag in which the narcotics were allegedly found.

He was booked into jail on May 6.