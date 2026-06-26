Re-Cap: New party, louder governor’s race, closed detention site and hotter tax fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new political party got a name. A governor’s race got louder. “Alligator Alcatraz” got closed. And Florida’s property-tax fight got hotter.

GOP governor’s race gets louder — but still no debate

With Florida’s Aug. 18 primary creeping closer, the Republican race for governor kept intensifying this week — though still not on a debate stage.

U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds remains the only Republican candidate meeting the party’s debate criteria, leaving rivals Paul Renner, Lt. Gov. Jay Collins and James Fishback continuing to argue voters deserve a head-to-head contest before ballots are cast.

“What they’re doing, really, is Byron Donalds’ bidding,” Renner said, criticizing the debate process in a recent interview and suggesting internal party politics are helping protect the frontrunner.

Donalds has rebuffed the calls. Most recently it was during a Florida Chamber press conference announcing their endorsement of his campaign. Donalds called the governor’s race a job interview.

“If I’m applying for a job, it’s not my responsibility to help my competitor get a job interview,” said the Republican.

So far, no debate has materialized — even from local news outlets — but the race is moving quickly elsewhere.

Collins announced what his campaign called a “multi-million dollar statewide” advertising blitz, while Donalds is planning a $20 million statewide ad buy through the primary.

Fishback, meanwhile, tried to keep his insurgent campaign in the spotlight by naming former South Florida police officer and deputy campaign manager Sean Lozano as his running mate.

“We will not politely manage Florida’s decline,” Lozano said at the announcement in Tallahassee. “Let me be clear. There is a decline. We will stop it.”

‘Alligator Alcatraz’ closes, but controversy continues

The week also brought the official endgame for “Alligator Alcatraz,” the Everglades immigration detention facility that became one of the most controversial projects of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term.

DeSantis announced Thursday the site is now empty, saying it served its purpose as an emergency expansion of immigration detention capacity.

“This mission has made the state of Florida safer,” DeSantis said.

But the shutdown does not end the fight over the facility. Critics continue pointing to questions about the cost, detainee treatment, hurricane safety and environmental damage. Environmental groups have also argued the state failed to properly account for the impact on the Everglades and Big Cypress region.

DeSantis, meanwhile, again said he expects the federal government to reimburse Florida for the project’s price tag, which has climbed into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Property-tax fight adds another layer

Florida’s property-tax fight also picked up another layer this week.

DeSantis signed new laws tightening how cities, counties and special districts can raise property-tax revenue. The measures generally tie local governments closer to the rollback rate — the rate designed to bring in roughly the same property-tax revenue as the prior year — and require larger votes to go higher.

“We need government at all levels to start thinking about spending cuts,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia said.

Supporters call the changes taxpayer protection and say local governments have allowed budgets to grow too quickly as property values rise. Local officials warn the new restrictions, combined with the proposed November constitutional amendment, could leave cities and counties with major budget holes.

That amendment, appearing on the November ballot as Amendment 3, would expand homestead exemptions on non-school property taxes — first to $150,000 in 2027, then to $250,000 in 2028. Backers say it would deliver meaningful relief to homeowners. Opponents warn the savings for some property owners could lead to service cuts, higher fees or tax shifts elsewhere.

A new outside campaign is now urging voters to reject the amendment, adding another front to what is expected to be one of Florida’s most closely watched ballot fights this fall.

John Morgan names his new party

And finally, the $100,000 contest to name Florida’s new political party has a winner.

Orlando attorney John Morgan announced this week his new party will be called the Common Ground Party, and its members will be known as “Grounders.”

“Whether this works or not, I don’t know,” Morgan said. But— it’s worth a try to undo the gridlock, the hate, and all of the meanness that has fallen into politics on all sides.”

Officials say the prize money will be shared with the more than 250 people who suggested “Common Ground Party.”

Morgan has pitched the effort as a home for voters frustrated with both Democrats and Republicans. Still, major questions remain: what the party’s platform will be, whether it can secure ballot access, and whether the “Grounders” can become a legitimate political force — or simply another short-lived third-party experiment in Florida politics.



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Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.