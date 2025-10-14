Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen arrested after fabricated abduction which prompted a state-wide Amber Alert: Marion County Sheriff

MARION CO., Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said it has arrested a teenager who claimed that he was shot and abducted, prompting a statewide Amber Alert.

On Sept. 25, deputies responded to a reported shooting in Dunellon and located 17-year-old Caden Speight's car, but could not locate him.

An Amber Alert was issued for Speight.

Speight was found safe in Willinston the following day. Three days later, MCSO said the initial details he texted to his family were proven to be false. Deputies did find evidence of a single gunshot where Speight left his truck, but his claims that he had been shot and abducted were disproven.

On Tuesday, MCSO announced it had arrested Speight for Presenting False Evidence, Shooting into a Conveyance, Making a False Report or a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Minor.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

