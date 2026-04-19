Teen driver arrested after Highlands County crash injures 5 children

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FLa. — A Ford Escape carrying two adults and five children crashed into a canal in Highlands County on Saturday, leaving two children seriously injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the vehicle was traveling at a high speed on Southwest Rucks Dairy Road when the 19-year-old driver lost control, hit a mailbox, went airborne, and overturned into a water-filled canal.

Troopers identified the driver as Robert Oyd Lee Vanegas of Port St. Lucie. Vanegas, who had no driver’s license. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving and child neglect.

Three children sustained minor injuries, one child was seriously injured, and another was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. One adult passenger also suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.