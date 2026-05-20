TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Nearly 30 years after Cuban fighter jets shot down two unarmed humanitarian planes, the U.S. Justice Department is charging Raul Castro and five others with murder.

Federal officials announced the indictment Wednesday in Miami. They’re accusing the 94-year-old brother of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro — and other former Cuban officials — of playing a role in the 1996 shoot-down of two Brothers to the Rescue aircraft.

WATCH: U.S. charges Raul Castro, five others with murder in 1996 aircraft shoot-down

U.S. charges Raul Castro, five others with murder in 1996 aircraft shoot-down

The attack killed four men, including three Americans, and has remained a deeply painful case for Miami’s Cuban exile community.

Prosecutors say Cuban intelligence infiltrated the Miami-based humanitarian group and helped track the planes before they were destroyed over international waters on Feb. 24, 1996.

“We are announcing an indictment charging Raul Castro and several others with conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals,” acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

The indictment charges Castro, who was Cuba’s defense minister at the time, and five co-defendants with conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals, destruction of aircraft and four counts of murder.

Federal officials insisted the case is not symbolic, though they have not detailed how they would bring Castro or the other defendants to the United States to face trial.

“This isn’t a show indictment,” Blanche said. “This is an indictment because we expect that there was a warrant issued for his arrest — so we expect that he will show up here by his own will or by another way and go to prison.”

FBI Deputy Director Christopher Raia said the case shows federal law enforcement has not forgotten the victims.

“The FBI, the Department of Justice has a long memory,” Raia said. “We will come after you, and we will find you.”

Cuba’s current president quickly rejected the indictment, calling it a political maneuver and defending the 1996 shoot-down as legitimate self-defense.

The case also comes amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Cuba. Axios recently reported Cuba is strengthening its drone forces in response to what it views as U.S. aggression. Asked whether the indictment could lead to escalation , President Donald Trump told reporters he did not expect that.

“There won’t be escalation. I don’t think there needs to be,” Trump said. “Look, the place is falling apart. It’s a mess, and they’ve sort of lost control. They’ve really lost control of Cuba.”

Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar also pushed back on the idea that Cuba would retaliate against the United States.

“Do you really think that the Castro family is going to dare to attack with drones the United States?” Salazar said at a news conference in DC. “Well, if they do, you know what that means, right?”

If convicted, the defendants could face life in prison or the death penalty on the most serious counts. DOJ has not said whether it will seek the death penalty.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.