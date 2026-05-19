Avon Park man charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside bar

A dispute outside an Avon Park bar ended in a stabbing, and detectives say the attack was not self-defense.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old David J. Lozano was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that happened May 14 outside Room 111 at 901 W. Main St. in Avon Park.

Detectives said they received conflicting statements about what led up to the stabbing, but further investigation found Lozano and the 24-year-old victim had been involved in an ongoing dispute.

Investigators determined the stabbing was not an act of self-defense, according to the sheriff’s office.

Lozano was booked into the Highlands County Jail.