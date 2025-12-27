Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Child rescued from pond on Christmas night by Volusia County deputies

Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted body camera video of a 6-year-old's body being rescued from a pond on Christmas night.
  • Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted body camera video of a 6-year-old's body being rescued from a pond on Christmas night.
  • Body camera video shows the deputies going through chest-deep water to rescue the child.
  • The child has autism and is nonverbal and is known to be attracted to water.

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

