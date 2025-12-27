- Volusia County Sheriff's Office posted body camera video of a 6-year-old's body being rescued from a pond on Christmas night.
- Body camera video shows the deputies going through chest-deep water to rescue the child.
- The child has autism and is nonverbal and is known to be attracted to water.
Watch video
VIDEO: Child rescued from pond on Christmas night by Volusia County deputies
Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation
When Angie Moore hired a company to replace her water softener at her Pasco County home, she expected the job to get done. Instead, she said she was left with brown water flowing through her taps and thousands of dollars out of pocket.
Florida contractor protection law may hurt customers, lawmaker wants changes following investigation