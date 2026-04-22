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VIDEO: Florida police officers go toe-to-toe with alligator

The West Palm Beach Police Department posted a video of an officer going toe-to-toe with an alligator.
VIDEO: Florida police officers toe-to-toe with alligator
VIDEO: Florida police officers toe-to-toe with alligator
Posted
  • The West Palm Beach Police Department posted a video of officers going toe-to-toe with an alligator.
  • Watch the full video below:
    VIDEO: Florida police officers toe-to-toe with alligator
  • The department posted the video on Facebook on April 21 with the caption "Well-rounded policing means being ready for anything, even when it has scales and a serious attitude."

Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion, fire

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills spoke with Kara Schulte, a family friend who started the GoFundMe and described David Mohr as someone who brought people together and created a welcoming space in downtown Inverness.

Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion

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