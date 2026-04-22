VIDEO: Florida police officers go toe-to-toe with alligator

- The West Palm Beach Police Department posted a video of officers going toe-to-toe with an alligator.
- Watch the full video below:
VIDEO: Florida police officers toe-to-toe with alligator
- The department posted the video on Facebook on April 21 with the caption "Well-rounded policing means being ready for anything, even when it has scales and a serious attitude."
Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion, fire
Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills spoke with Kara Schulte, a family friend who started the GoFundMe and described David Mohr as someone who brought people together and created a welcoming space in downtown Inverness.
Owner of Storm Distillery dies from injuries in explosion