Florida AG announces criminal investigation into OpenAI at Tampa press conference

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI during press conference in Tampa on Tuesday.

"This morning, we are announcing that we are launching a criminal investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT and will be sending criminal subpoenas to OpenAI, probably right now," said Uthmeier.

Uthmeier spoke at the Office of the Attorney General at 10 a.m. on April 21.

Tampa Bay 28 was at the event and streamed it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.