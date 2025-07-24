VIDEO: 'You bow down...': Gov. Ron DeSantis press conference interrupted in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. — A heckler interrupted with a brief, but expletive-laden tirade during Gov. Ron DeSantis' press conference in Bradenton on Thursday afternoon.
As DeSantis gave his response to the passing of Hulk Hogan, the heckler called out the governor, saying in part, "You bow down to a f— pedophile."
The profane outburst comes as President Donald Trump and the White House face a push for transparency on Jeffrey Epstein.
DeSantis was with newly appointed Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia at Manatee Performance Center on Thursday to announce Florida's D.O.G.E. audits as part of their claim of eliminating wasteful spending.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.