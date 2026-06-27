Woman arrested for DUI after car ends up on railroad tracks: FHP

An Orlando woman was arrested early Saturday after her car left the road and became stuck on railroad tracks, halting train traffic.

Florida Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Daribeth Alvarado Navia was driving southbound on State Road 39 around 1:20 a.m. when she lost control near Hunter Road. Her Honda Accord collided with several trash cans, went through a ditch, and came to rest on the adjacent tracks.

Florida Highway Patrol

Rail traffic was stopped until the vehicle was removed. Navia was then taken into custody on DUI charges.

Florida Highway Patrol