Woman arrested for DUI after car ends up on railroad tracks: FHP

An Orlando woman was arrested early Saturday after her car left the road and became stuck on railroad tracks, halting train traffic.
Florida Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Daribeth Alvarado Navia was driving southbound on State Road 39 around 1:20 a.m. when she lost control near Hunter Road. Her Honda Accord collided with several trash cans, went through a ditch, and came to rest on the adjacent tracks.
Rail traffic was stopped until the vehicle was removed. Navia was then taken into custody on DUI charges.
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