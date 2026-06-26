ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is charged with child abuse after video from a Ring doorbell camera shows her striking a child.

The St. Johns Sheriff’s Office (SJSO) said a person contacted them after an Instacart delivery and saw a violent interaction with the delivery driver’s accompanying child from a Ring doorbell camera.

Video from the SJSO Facebook page shows the child struggling to carry a 24-pack of water. The child dropped the water, and the Instacart driver, identified as Kiah Lowery, is seen striking the child.

Florida Instacart driver arrested after Ring doorbell camera showed her striking a child

Lowery was arrested and charged with child abuse and ordered to have no contact with the child, SJSO said.