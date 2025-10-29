2 Tampa Bay Bucs players earn NFL player of the week honors

TAMPA, Fla. — Two Buccaneers earned NFL player of the week honors after their week 8 performances against the New Orleans Saints.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week and outside linebacker Anthony Nelson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

They are the first set of teammates to win player of the week honors in 2025, the Bucs said.

The last time two Bucs players were named players of the week in the same week was in 2008, when Derrick Brooks and Matt Bryant won the honors.

McLaughlin converted three field goals over 50 yards. He is only the second kicker this season to do that in a single game.

Nelson became the first player since 2007 to have 2 sacks, a forced fumble and an interception return touchdown in a single game, the Bucs said.