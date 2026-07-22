Former USF head coach Alex Golesh, QB Byrum Brown back in Tampa at SEC Media Days

TAMPA, Fla. — Former USF head coach Alex Golesh and former USF starting quarterback Byrum Brown were back in Tampa Bay this week — this time as Auburn Tigers.

The pair appeared at SEC Media Day, where both reflected on how their time with the Bulls shaped what comes next at Auburn.

Golesh led a historic turnaround in his three seasons at USF, largely fueled by the emergence of Brown at quarterback. Brown, who was once fourth on the USF depth chart, went on to rewrite the Bulls' record books before entering the transfer portal as one of the most highly sought-after quarterbacks available.

Brown said returning to Tampa Bay brought a mix of emotions.

Todd Van Emst/SEC/Todd Van Emst/SEC Auburn’s Byrum Brown at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 21 2026 in Tampa.

"Honestly, it's a blessing. It's like surreal to be back," Brown smiled.

He credits his time at USF as a huge part of his development, both on and off the field.

"Having that ability to play for the Bulls. I'm an alum. Got a degree from there. Truly grateful," he told reporters. "Just prepared from- every single game. You can take something from every single game. So, truly grateful."

When asked what his former self — the one sitting fourth on the depth chart — would think about rewriting the Bulls' record books and springboarding to the SEC, Brown didn't hesitate.

"I'm truly blessed to even be a quarterback for Auburn University. Was blessed to be a quarterback for USF, when I was QB4," Brown recalled. "Tremendous gratitude to USF, as well. Just can't wait to play at Auburn. I think he would be happy."

Despite being one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal, Brown ultimately chose to follow Golesh to Auburn. His coach said that decision means everything.

"When your quarterback can be one of the toughest guys on the team, can be one of the hardest workers on the team, can have the most elite process on the team, on top of being one of the best leaders on the team… you can do something special," Golesh said when asked why he chose Brown to represent the program in Tampa.

Brown explained his reasoning simply.

Todd Van Emst/SEC/Todd Van Emst/SEC Auburn’s Byrum Brown at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, July 21 2026 in Tampa.

"Why not go play for the man that's demanded the very best from me since he got there? He has helped me in ways I can't express. There's a lot of familiarity, and can't wait to play."

Even with the trip being business, Golesh made time to revisit some Tampa Bay favorites — giving a particular nod to one local institution.

"There are some really good steak spots here. I would throw Bern's a shout out because that's [my son's] favorite," Golesh said.

Auburn opens the regular season Saturday, September 5, when they face Baylor at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 3:30 on ABC.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.