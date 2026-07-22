Florida star RB Jadan Baugh explains why he stayed in Gainesville after coaching change

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida running back Jadan Baugh had every reason to enter the transfer portal. The Gators finished 4-8 last season, Billy Napier was fired, and the program was in transition. Instead, Baugh stayed and it came down to a single moment on Christmas Day.

New head coach Jon Sumrall showed up at Baugh's grandmother's house to make his case in person.

"People don't know it, but he came to my grandmother's house on Christmas Day. And we sat there and just talked about everything, and that stuck out to me the most because that show is a guy who cares. It showed a guy with character that when anything's going on, he does not care to a point where we're just trying to get me back on the team, you know?" Baugh said.

The All-SEC back is coming off a sophomore season in which he rushed for more than 1,100 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns. Sumrall said keeping that kind of talent in Gainesville was about more than just football.

"It says a lot about the place. It's a top ten public institution, you get to play elite football in the SEC, and you get to live in the state of Florida. Pretty good deal." Sumrall said.

Florida has long been a program where talent has not always translated to results. Baugh believes that changes under the new coaching staff.

"Definitely. The fire has spread throughout the team. The main messages that I got from just the staff in general, even Coach Sumrall, is when things are going bad, we all say good. When we're facing adversity, we all say good, just because that's what builds character. When you are in adversity times, that's what helps us. So I know each and every day we come out there, the coaches are trying to put us behind the wall, behind the line. But we also just look at it and be like, let's go." Baugh said.

Florida opens the season against FAU on Sept. 5.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.