Tampa Bay 28's Denis Phillips to meet fans at Bolts Brew Fest this Saturday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are hosting their annual Bolts Brew Fest on Saturday, July 25, at Benchmark International Arena.

Brew Fest is more than a beer festival. Fans can try a wide variety of brews, ciders, seltzers, wines, and canned cocktails from local and international vendors.

There will also be activities to participate in! Fans can enjoy games, photo ops, music, perks, and more.

And Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips will be at Brew Fest, meeting and greeting fans.

The event starts at 8 p.m. for general admission ticket holders, with early entrance options for GA Plus and VIP ticket holders. You must be 21 years old or older to attend, and IDs will be checked at the door.

For ticket information, click here.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.