After winning 4 straight division titles, Bucs aiming for a deeper playoff run

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8).

Expectations

The four-time defending NFC South champions aren’t satisfied with owning their division. They want to go on a deep playoff run and have the talent to make the franchise’s 50th season special. Baker Mayfield has turned into an elite quarterback on his fourth team. He’s coming off a sensational season in which he became the fourth player in NFL history to achieve at least 4,000 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and a 70% completion percentage in a single season. The offense is stacked with talent, including star wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Bucky Irving and All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs. They were top 5 in passing and rushing last year. A defense that was depleted by injuries last season needs to step up, pressure quarterbacks and create more turnovers. General manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles both received contract extensions in the offseason. Licht is one of the league’s top executives. Bowles has won the division in each of his three seasons, but is 1-3 in the playoffs.

New faces

Offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, edge rusher Haason Reddick, WR Emeka Egbuka, CB Benjamin Morrison, CB Jacob Parrish, LB Anthony Walker, QB Teddy Bridgewater, LT Charlie Heck, DT Elijah Roberts, P Riley Dixon.

Key losses

Offensive coordinator Liam Coen, LB K.J. Britt, S Jordan Whitehead, OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, T Justin Skule, CB Tavierre Thomas.

Strengths

Mayfield has plenty of options at wide receiver. Evans, a likely Pro Football Hall of Famer, leads the way. He’s the only player in NFL history to start his career with 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Only Jerry Rice had that many at any point. Chris Godwin, who's returning from a severe ankle injury, is one of the league’s best slot receivers. Egbuka, selected in the first round, was a star at Ohio State. Veteran Sterling Shepard has chemistry with Mayfield from their days at Oklahoma. Rookie Tez Johnson is a playmaker. Jalen McMillan, coming off an impressive rookie season, will start the season on injured reserve.

Weaknesses

A secondary that was riddled with injuries last season lacks proven depth. Rookies Morrison and Parrish join starting cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum. They were Day 2 picks, so expectations are high. If they can step up right away, that’ll be a big boost. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was an All-Pro in 2023 but is coming off an injury-plagued season. Tykee Smith and Christian Izien are versatile. The Buccaneers need this group to create more turnovers after they had just seven interceptions last season.

Camp development

The injury bug hit the Bucs again. Camp opened with news that Wirfs had knee surgery and would miss the start of the season. Godwin also won’t be ready until perhaps October. Rookie linebacker David Walker went down with a season-ending knee injury. Morrison and Izien are questionable for Week 1.

Fantasy player to watch

Mayfield. He threw for 4,500 yards and 41 TDs, and his 69 TD passes are the most in the NFL during the past two seasons.

BetMGM Sportsbook

Win Super Bowl: 30-1