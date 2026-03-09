Live: Tampa Bay Bucs free agency updates: Mike Evans heads to 49ers

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL free agency negotiation window is now open. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making trades and signing players. We're keeping you up to date with the latest Bucs news.

As the widow opened, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported tight end Cade Otton will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season. Schefter also said Lions LB Alex Anzalone will sign a two-year $17 million deal with the Bucs.

Around 2 p.m. on March 9, ESPN reported Kenneth Gainwell will sign a two-year, $14 million deal with the Bucs.

At 2:30 p.m., Mike Evans' agent confirmed to Schefter that the veteran Bucs WR is expected to sign a three-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

The statement read in part, "At this stage of his career, Mike’s goals remain the same as they have always been — to compete for another Super Bowl, to play in an offensive system that challenges defenses, and to be in an environment where he can continue to push himself and contribute at the highest level."

The Glazer family released a statement on social media about Evans' exit, saying in the post, "When the time comes, we look forward to celebrating Mike's eventual Hall of Fame career."

Around the same time of Evans' announced departure, sources told Tom Pelissero and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport the Steelers have agreed with now former Bucs cornerback Jamel Dean on a three-year $36.75 million deal.

