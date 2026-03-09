Mike Evans leaves Bucs after 12 years, heads to San Francisco 49ers

TAMPA, Fla. — On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will head to San Francisco as he signs a three-year deal with the 49ers.

The news came about two and a half hours into the NFL free agency window. Evans agent, Deryk Gilmore, shared a statement with Schefter about is decision to leave Tampa. It read in part:

"After twelve remarkable seasons in Tampa Bay, Mike Evans felt a desire to challenge himself with a new chapter in the final stage of his career. Throughout his entire career he has pushed himself to grow, compete, and evolve as a player, and this decision reflects that same mindset.





Mike has tremendous love and respect for the Buccaneers organization, the Glazer family, the coaches, his teammates, and especially the fans in Tampa Bay who have supported him since the day he was drafted. Tampa will always be home to him, and he is deeply proud of everything they accomplished together." Statement from Mike Evans agent Deryk Gilmore

The statement goes on to address the decision was not about money, but about an opportunity to compete for another Super Bowl. This statement is underscored by the reported deal Evans is receiving, around $60.4 million.

The Glazer family also released a statement following the news, stating, "Our goal was always to ensure that Mike would play his entire career as a Buccaneer, but as we got further in the process, it became clear he was looking for a new challenge."

In addition the family posted, "When the time comes, we look forward to gathering once again to honor his many accomplishments and celebrate his eventual Hall of Fame career."

Evans spent 12 years with the Bucs and was drafted by the team in 2014. During his career with the team, he's had 11 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. The veteran wider receiver is a six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champ.

In 2025, Evans suffered a hamstring injury and then suffered a collarbone injury during his first game back.

Evans is the founder of the nonprofit, the Mike Evans Family Foundation, which has helped support local organizations throughout the Tampa Bay area. Mike Evans' presence is felt not only on the field but also off the field and in the Tampa Bay community. He's part of the community, and Tampa Bay 28 is grateful for all that he's brought to the area.

Thank you, Mike Evans! On behalf of all of Tampa Bay, we wish you the best on your next journey!