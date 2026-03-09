Wesley Chapel's Giada Greco helps Florida Alliance Girls 12U becomes first Florida team to win gold in Quebec

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Florida Alliance 12U Girls AAA team achieved historic success by winning the Gold Medal at the 2026 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.

Wesley Chapel’s Giada Greco is the team’s goalie from Pasco County.

“I’d say the pressure is pretty hard,” Greco said. “Everyone is depending on you to make the next save.”

Greco embraces that challenge.

The 13-year-old started playing hockey at 8. Now, she’s helping the Alliance become the first Florida team to win the Quebec Invitational.

“This is the biggest tournament you can play as a 12U,” Florida Alliance assistant coach Alexis Browning said. “This is the biggest thing you can do in Pee-Wee hockey.”

In the biggest moments, Greco played her best by holding a team from Switzerland scoreless in a 1-0 win in the championship final.

“She got a shutout in the final. We played the Swiss,” Browning added. “They beat us in a friendly game and she absolutely stood on her head, got the shut out.”

Greco’s success didn’t just happen. She puts in the work, practicing at least three times a week with the Tampa Bay Hockey Club and several weekly private lessons with her other coaches.

“What makes Giada unique and special is her intelligence level, her commitment, her work ethic, the time she takes in, the pride she takes in, whether she’s practicing for fun or serious,” coach John Drysdale said.

“This game is a game of mistakes. How do you recover for a goalie when you get scored on? What’s the mental strength like?” Tampa Bay Hockey Club coach Jason Kupperman added. “That’s where I’ve seen the greatest development in her.”

Greco has what it takes to compete at the highest level. Her coaches have her doing drills you’d expect from someone twice her age.

“We normally do college-level-type drills,” Greco said. “We watch the NHL goalies and alter the drills, a bunch of skating and footwork, as well.”

And, she’s always keeping her goals of gold on top of mind.

“My first accomplishment is to get into high school hockey, and then college hockey,” she said. “And, then maybe the Olympics or the PWHL.”



