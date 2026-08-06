TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made an appearance at the Tampa Bay Lightning Goalie Camp, giving youth hockey players the chance to learn from one of the best goaltenders in the world.

For many of the kids, meeting their hero was just as exciting as getting on the ice.

Watch report from Kyle Burger

Andrei Vasilevskiy visits Tampa Bay Lightning goalie camp to inspire young goaltenders

"Right here, he's kind of everybody's idol. A lot of people are doing this because of him," Aiden Smith, 14, said.

Vasilevskiy took time to sign jerseys, gloves, and sticks while also offering encouragement to the next generation of goaltenders.

"I hope they'll remember this moment for their whole life. It will give them some boost in the future," Vasilevskiy said.

One young goalie even told the 2-time Vezina Trophy winner he plans to surpass him someday.

"One guy came to me and promised me that he'll be better than me one day. I hope so. Good luck with that," Vasilevskiy said.

The kids have spent years studying his game.

"He's a tall guy so he'll sit back in net. Due to people being shorter than him, a lot of people come out of the net to make the net look smaller," Smith said.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy visits youth goalie camp.

"He's my favorite goalie of all-time. I love the Tampa Bay Lightning. I love how he makes such good saves. He's the best goalie and stuff like that," Micah Davies, 8, said.

C.J. Williams, 8, said Vasilevskiy was the first professional goalie he ever met.

"He was the first goalie that I met and I really like him, so I chose his number," Williams said.

After a summer spent visiting family before returning to Tampa to train, Vasilevskiy said he is recharged for another NHL season.

"Every professional athlete, at the end of the season you hate your sport. After a few weeks, you love your sport again. I definitely love hockey now," Vasilevskiy said.

For the young goalies at camp, the autographs were special, but the chance to spend time with their idol left a lasting impression.

"That was amazing, and I was just really happy because that doesn't really happen a lot," another happy camper added.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.