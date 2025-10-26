Anthony Nelson and the Buccaneers' defense shine in a 23-3 victory over the struggling Saints

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tampa Bay edge rusher Anthony Nelson had an interception for a touchdown to go with a forced fumble and two sacks, Sean Tucker ran for a 1-yard score on fourth down and the Buccaneers beat the hapless New Orleans Saints 23-3 on Sunday.

Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered a fumble and intercepted a pass for the Buccaneers (6-2), who forced four turnovers and also played a role in forcing Saints second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler out of the game.

First-year Saints coach Kellen Moore inserted rookie QB Tyler Shough late in the third quarter, but the switch did little to improve matters for New Orleans (1-7), now tied for the worst record in the NFL with the New York Jets and Tennessee.

After saying earlier in the week that he didn't like the Saints and did not feel they played “clean,” Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield did enough to help his team win comfortably. But the Bucs' offense did not have the smoothest day.

The Saints managed to preserve a scoreless tie in the second quarter by stuffing four goal-to-go runs from the 1, only to give up Nelson's defensive touchdown a couple plays later.

Rattler was rolling right and appeared to have tight end Foster Moreau open in the flat, but Nelson — who started because of Haason Reddick's ankle and knee injuries — tipped Rattler's pass to himself for his first career interception. The seventh-year pro then flattened the Saints QB while basically walking into the end zone to make it 7-0.

The Bucs appeared to have taken a 14-0 lead on a second defensive touchdown when Winfield recovered receiver Rashid Shaheed's fumble on the New Orleans 47 and returned it to the end zone. But an inadvertent whistle wiped out Winfield's return, and a few plays later, Saints defensive end Chase Young forced and recovered a fumble by Mayfield.

The Saints converted that turnover into Blake Grupe's 48-yard field goal that made it 7-3 at halftime.

Tucker's TD came after the Saints had stopped Mayfield and Co. three more times from the 1 in the third quarter.

Chase McLaughlin kicked three second-half field goals from 52 or more yards to help the Bucs pull away from there.

Rattler, who fell to 1-13 in career NFL starts, competed 15 of 21 passes for 136 yards. He also lost the fumble forced by Nelson.

Shough completed 17 of 30 passes for 128 yards. The second-round draft choice also was intercepted when his accurate pass to Chris Olave was ripped away by Winfield.

Injuries

Buccaneers: CB Jacob Parrish was treated on the field in the fourth quarter, but walked off on his own.

Saints: CB Alontae Taylor briefly received attention in a blue injury tent kin the fourth quarter, but remained in uniform on the sideline. ... DT Bryan Bresee also received apparent concussion tests on the sideline in the final minutes, when Shaheed also hobbled off with an apparent leg injury.

Up next

Buccaneers: Have a Week 9 bye before hosting New England on Nov. 9.

Saints: Visit the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.