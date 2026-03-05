Lightning hope to turn losing streak around against Winnipeg Jets

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are 1-3-0 since the Olympic break. Their current three-game losing skid is tied for the longest since they lost their third straight back on Dec. 18.

The Bolts have surrendered 16 goals over that span, and they’ve capitalized on only one of eight power play opportunities.

The Jets are being outscored by 15 goals this season. Center Mark Scheifele has posted an impressive 28 goals and 45 assists this season.

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-17-4)

vs.

Winnipeg Jets (24-26-10)

When: Thursday, March 5, at 8 p.m.

Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.



