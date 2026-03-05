Just like old times for a trio of first-year Rowdies

TAMPA, Fla. — Saturday night's regular-season opener will feel like a mini class reunion for three first-year Tampa Bay Rowdies players.

Midfielder Pedro Dolabella, midfielder Max Schneider, and defender Nathan Dossantos were college teammates at Marshall University, where they helped the Thundering Herd win the program's only soccer national championship in 2020.

Dolabella said the trio's shared history gives him confidence heading into the new season.

"Seems like when we play together, we win," Dolabella said with a grin after Thursday's training session.

Schneider said reuniting with his former teammates has brought back memories of their time together at Marshall — and a familiar sense of ambition.

"It's amazing. I know those guys from college. We made great memories together," he recalled. "From the start, we were like 'Alright. We gotta repeat this.'"

Schneider laughs when he tells the story about the first time he played against Dolabella.

"Pedro and I, at the first practice, him and I got in a little fight. And I was like 'Okay, this guy's aggressive,'" Max joked. "But I learned that it's the Pedro on the field. I'm the same way, very competitive. From that situation on, I knew we had a good team, good culture."

Dossantos said Tampa Bay checked off every box when he made the decision to join the Rowdies.

"After speaking with coach, first and foremost. His approach to the game, how he wants to play, his style. That was the first thing that attracted me," he explained after practice. "There are few clubs in this league that have the resources, the facilities, the stadium that this team has. So, from the football side of it, it's an easy choice. Also, an amazing place to live."

Despite being among 19 new players on the roster, Dolabella said the team's goal is clear — get the Rowdies back to the top tier of the USL Championship.

"We came here to win. We came here to prove something," he said frankly. "People coming from different backgrounds, different teams. There's only one thing we have in mind right now, which is lifting the trophy at the end of the season."

Kickoff for Saturday night's game in Birmingham is set for 8 p.m.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate.

