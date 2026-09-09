Baker Mayfield becomes the highest-paid player in Bucs history with new deal

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a 3-year, $165 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in franchise history.

The deal comes as a surprise after Mayfield set a self-imposed training camp deadline to get a contract done, saying he felt "disrespected" by the Buccaneers' offers. But negotiations were happening behind the scenes between General Manager Jason Licht and Mayfield's agent.

"When it comes to the deadline, I told my agent I'm done taking about it, unless something really changes, you can bring that to my attention. If I'm willing to agree to it, then bring it to my attention," Mayfield said.

"Apparently they engaged in talks last week that I did not know about until Monday about 6 p.m. It caught both of us off guard at dinner. Agent said, 'I need to give you a call. I need to update you on something.' This is awesome, this is home for me," Mayfield said.

The new deal averages $55 million per year, with only Patrick Mahomes and Dak Prescott earning more annually at their positions. The contract runs through 2029.

Mayfield was prepared to play the season without a new deal and use that as motivation.

Licht acknowledged the resolution simply.

"I guess we can say that we've worked out our differences," Licht said.

Mayfield said the security of the deal won't change his mindset heading into the season.

"It's not going to be looming everyday, questioning it day in and day out. For me, it doesn't change. We didn't make the playoffs last year," Mayfield said.

“I still have so much to prove. This isn’t, ‘I’ve made it.’ This is life-changing money. This is stuff for us that is unbelievable. It’s an opportunity to help the community and to continue to progress and move forward. The main goal is still the Super Bowl, and I don’t have one of those,” Mayfield said.

Teammates on the offensive line expressed their support throughout the process. Offensive lineman Bredeson said the contract situation never became a distraction.

"Never once did he change who he was. It was never a distraction. We love the guy, we'll play hard for him no matter what. We're happy to see him get his deal," Bredeson said.

Offensive lineman Wirfs hinted the unit may be looking for something in return.

"The O-line has been wondering what the Christmas gift is going to be?" Wirfs said.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.