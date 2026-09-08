Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have agreed to three-year contract extension

After a contentious summer, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have reached an agreement on a contract extension.

NFL and ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Mayfield's new deal is for three years and $165 million.

TAMPA, Fla. — Compensation update: it’s a three-year, $165 million extension. https://t.co/1L97osLkYL — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2026

Mayfield made clear over the summer that he wanted a deal done before he played the final year of his contract.

Mayfield, 31, is entering his fourth season with Tampa Bay. He holds a record of 27-24 in the regular season and a 1-2 mark in the playoffs.