Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs have agreed to three-year contract extension

Baker Mayfield
Doug Murray/AP
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks on the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
Baker Mayfield
Posted

After a contentious summer, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have reached an agreement on a contract extension.

NFL and ESPN insider Adam Schefter said Mayfield's new deal is for three years and $165 million.

Mayfield made clear over the summer that he wanted a deal done before he played the final year of his contract.

Mayfield, 31, is entering his fourth season with Tampa Bay. He holds a record of 27-24 in the regular season and a 1-2 mark in the playoffs.

Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack

A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.

Physician suffers heart attack at age 44

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.