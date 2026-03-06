Rays consider bringing ‘Tampa Bay’ Back to road jerseys, ask for fans' help in choosing

TAMPA, Fla. — Playing as the visitors in Tampa tonight has sparked conversation within the Rays organization about reintroducing “Tampa Bay” to their regular-season road jerseys.

Fans will get a chance to help decide what a new version of the away grays could look like — and which design they’d want to see on the field in future seasons.

To vote, go to the Rays account on X.

