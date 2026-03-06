Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bolts acquire former Lightning forward Corey Perry from LA Kings: ESPN

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry, left, celebrates after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
TAMPA, Fla. — A familiar face is coming back to Tampa Bay to join the Bolts as they look to regain their pre-Winter break form.

The Lightning posted on X confirming they acquired winger Corey Perry from the Los Angeles Kings for a second-round pick.

Perry previously skated for the Lightning between 2021 and 2023. He helped the Bolts reach the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals, when they lost to the Colorado Avalanche.

The 40-year-old winger has 11 goals and 28 points in 50 games with the Kings this season.

The deal came on trade deadline on March 6.

The Lightning have entered into a 4-game skid. The Bolts still top the Eastern Conference with a record of 38-18-4.

