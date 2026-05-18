Rays launch summer reading incentive program for Tampa Bay students

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays (30-15) have been one of the hottest teams in baseball this season — holding the best record in the American League.

But this summer, they’re making an impact off the field as well by bringing their energy into the classroom.

The Rays, along with Suncoast Credit Union, have officially launched the 19th season of “Reading With the Rays.”

Rays pitcher Ian Seymour visited Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School, reading to second- and third-grade students and discussing the importance of literacy.

“I was sitting in their shoes when I was in second and third grade,” Seymour said. “I would’ve lost my mind if I got to hang out with a baseball player at that age.”

“Reading With the Rays” is an incentive-based program that encourages students from pre-K through 12th grade to read for 24 hours over summer break.

“Reading broadens your mind,” Seymour added. “It teaches you that dreams can come true the way mine have. Anything I can do to show kids they can accomplish what they want is really special.”

Students who complete the program can earn prizes for hitting reading goals, including two free tickets to a Rays game.

Since the program’s inception, more than 585,000 children across twelve area counties have spent more than 3.7 million hours reading over the summer.

Kids who want to participate can pick up a “Reading With the Rays” game card at participating libraries or download one here.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.