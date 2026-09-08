Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson returns to Atlanta to play in front of family

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson is set to play in front of a home crowd for the first time as a professional when the first-place Rays open a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday night.

Simpson grew up in Atlanta and expects about 100 family members and friends to be in the stands.

"Pretty cool, first time playing back at home, in that stadium. One of my good friends that I grew up with, Michael Harris, plays on the team, plays outfield as well. It will be good to have a lot of friends and family there," Simpson said.

Simpson has emerged as one of the most impactful players in the Rays lineup this season even without a home run. He is the only player with 150 or more at-bats this season who has yet to hit one. But his game doesn't rely on power.

"Really just not focusing on it. Just staying within my approach, taking it one AB, one pitch at a time. I'm not worried about any stats or anything. Just focus on my approach and execute at the plate," Simpson said.

Simpson had a breakout August, leading Major League Baseball in both hits and stolen bases, becoming the first player to accomplish that in two years. He is also batting .308, second-best in the American League.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson

Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan has watched Simpson's development up close.

"Chandler's desire to be great is awesome to see. The jumps and leaps and everything he's done to become a better player, left fielder, better hitter, understanding his role," McClanahan said.

With four of the league's top six hits leaders in the Rays lineup, Simpson has no shortage of veteran hitters to learn from.

"I really just kind of observe. Yandy, Cami, Aranda are all great hitters. Just being aware, attentive when they're in the cage, their work, their on-deck routines, their approach," Simpson said.

The series also brings Simpson back to a ballpark full of memories. He grew up attending games at Turner Field and watched many of the players he idolized from the stands — including former Rays teammate Craig Kimbrel.

"Definitely Turner Field, just going to see all the players I grew up watching. We had Craig Kimbrel early in the year; I told him how I used to go to the games to see him, coming in as a closer. He said he felt pretty old," Simpson said.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.