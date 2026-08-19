Rays' Ryan Vilade uses baseball to give back to kids with special needs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Ryan Vilade is in his 10th season of professional baseball, and it is shaping up to be the biggest of his career. But for the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder, the game has always been about more than stats.

Vilade's love of baseball started with his father.

"I was born on the field. My dad was a coach, still is a coach. I bounced around with him every step of the way. I think he's the reason why I love the game of baseball," Vilade said.

His father, James, did not just teach him the game — he taught him to give back. In 2014, James created the Keeper of the Game Foundation, an organization that supports children with special needs and disabilities by sharing the game of baseball.

"I think he just had a heart-feeling to help the special needs in the community. My mom was a special needs teacher. They just always had a special place in their heart to do something to help the community, be part of the game of baseball. It's been 12 years now," Vilade said.

Ryan has always been involved with the foundation.

"It gives me a good perspective just being able to share the game, share the light with them," Vilade said.

That light shines brightest during Monday home games. The Rays recognize local baseball leagues with unique abilities through the Magic Mondays program.

"On Mondays, we usually bring a team out, and it's an awesome time to have kids come out and kind of be on the field and be a baseball player for a day. Maybe that's something they're not able to do as much. But being able to come out, enjoy that experience, it's awesome, and just being able to share that moment with them," Vilade said.

Vilade said the foundation is ready to help anyone in need.

"If you need something, we'd love to help out. Keeper of the game dot org. If you need money for a wheelchair, a new glove, or any way we can help. Just trying to spread the love, spread the word, and just be there for them," Vilade said.

More information about the Keeper of the Game Foundation is available at keeperofthegame.org.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.