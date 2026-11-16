Tampa Bay Rays announce 2027 single-game tickets starting at $10

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays fans will soon be able to purchase single-game tickets for the 2027 season at Tropicana Field.

The Rays announced Monday that single-game tickets will go on sale to the general public Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the MLB Ballpark app and RaysBaseball.com/Tickets, with prices starting at $10 for every home game.

The Rays are scheduled to open the season at Tropicana Field on Thursday, March 25, against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m.

Other notable home matchups include games against American League East rivals the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox.

The Rays will also host the Milwaukee Brewers from June 18-20, followed by a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers from June 22-24.

The team said most Monday through Friday home games will begin at 6:40 p.m., while select weekday games will start at either 12:10 p.m. or 1:10 p.m. Saturday home games are scheduled for 4:10 p.m., and Sunday games will begin at 1:40 p.m.

Fans can find the full schedule and game times at RaysBaseball.com/Schedule.

Rays Season Members, spring training season ticket holders and corporate partners will receive information about special presale opportunities.

Fans can also get early access by signing up for Rays Insider email newsletters by noon Monday, Nov. 16. Current subscribers do not need to sign up again. Registration is available at RaysBaseball.com/Newsletter.

The Rays said fans who place a $19.98 deposit by noon Monday toward seats at the team's planned new ballpark will receive a presale window ahead of other purchasers, except existing season members. More information is available at NewBallpark.RaysBaseball.com.

Advance parking will be made available for purchase at a later date.