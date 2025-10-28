Blake High QB Eddie Mamudi becomes school's all-time passing leader

TAMPA, Fla. — Eddie Mamudi is only in his second season at quarterback at Blake High School, but in his first 16 games as a Yellow Jacket, he has etched his name in the school’s record book.

"Eddie has a passion and a fight that he’s going to win regardless," Blake's offensive coordinator, Xavier Collins said. "His ability to work hard and try to minimize mistakes as much as he can. That’s the biggest asset I see Eddie has. If it goes bad, 'Coach, I got you next play.' Next play attitude."

Mamudi has led Blake to a 7-3 record, and they’re riding a six-game winning streak. After bouncing around different schools as a freshman and sophomore, he’s found a home at Blake.

"I’m proud of him so much. I appreciate him for coming," Blake wide receiver Jadarian Collins said. "I remember at the end of my sophomore season, my quarterback transferred out. I’m proud of him so much. Out of all the quarterbacks I’ve had, he’s the best one so far. He’s getting me the ball, getting me touchdowns."

Mamudi is not just throwing touchdowns, but he’s racking up the yards.

After throwing for 250 and five scores against King (Oct. 3), Mamudi became the school’s all-time passing yards leader.

"When I had broken the record I really didn’t even know. We were playing against Brandon, as I was walking off the field, after the coin toss, they told me to stay on the field. ‘What’s going on?’ On the intercom they said it, but it didn’t hit me," Mamudi said. "After the game, all my coaches said 'You did it. You broke the record.' I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, my name is going to be in Blake history forever.'"

He’s thrown for 3,488 yards in his Blake career. That tops the list, surpassing Zain Gilmore. Mamudi could soon hold both the career and single-season passing records if he can throw for 185 more yards this season.

"For him to come here, unknown, and be able to do something like that, that’s actually a blessing, and doing it and not even knowing it," Blake head coach Rick Cowans said. "I think that’s testament to who he is."

And Mamudi knows he couldn’t have done it on his own.

"My o-lineman. I got to thank them the most," he said. "They give me the protection I need to get the ball to like JuJu and CJ and all my receivers, AD, Micah."



