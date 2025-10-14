Bolts look to get back to .500 as they take on the Washington Capitals Tuesday night

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning earned their first win of the season at Boston on Monday afternoon.
A new look on offense helped make it happen, as the offensive trio of Anthony Cirelli, Jake Guentzel and Gage Goncalves gave the Bolts a 2-0 lead through 20 minutes. The Lightning used that early jump to take a 4-3 victory over the Bruins.
Tampa Bay will look for another win, one that can even their season record, when they close a back-to-back on the road against the Washington Capitals.
Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2-0)
vs.
Washington Capitals (2-1-0)
Date: Oct. 14, 2025
Time: 7 p.m.
Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by E.W. Scripps.
