Bolts look to keep win streak alive at home against Montreal

Tampa Bay Lightning (21-13-3)

vs.

Montreal Canadiens (20-12-5)

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back on the ice following the holiday break and hope to keep the three-game winning streak alive.

The Lightning won a 4-2 slugfest against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise on Saturday night, and the Bolts racked up 87 of the 126 penalty minutes between the two teams.

Andrei Vasilevskiy had 24 saves for Tampa Bay, including two huge stops during a Panthers power play with less than four minutes to go in regulation.

The Lightning killed 10 of 11 penalties in the game.

Nikita Kucherov scored the third and fourth goals of the game for the Bolts.

Montreal has won three of their last four before the holiday break.

Coverage starts on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 at 4:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.

When: Sunday, Dec. 28

Time: 5 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.