Bolts Ryan McDonagh, other key players might be out against the New York Rangers on Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are expected to be without defenseman Ryan McDonagh and possibly other key players as they take on the New York Rangers on Wednesday.

Benjamin Pierce with the Tampa Bay Lightning said Ryan McDonagh will be out for a couple of games, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

McDonagh left Saturday's game in the first period after a shot block.

Pierce noted Dominic James and Nick Paul are not quite day-to-day yet. Victor Hedman and Pontus Holmberg are day-to-day.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.