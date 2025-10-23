Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHockeyTampa Bay LightningThunder Zone

Actions

Bolts slow start to the season continues, what they need to get back on track

As the Bolts slow start to the season continues Kevin &amp; Kyle break down where the team has struggled and what they need to do in the week ahead to get back on track.
Bolts slow start to the season continues, what they need to get back on track
Thunder Zone Podcast
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Bolts slow start to the season continues Kevin & Kyle break down where the team has struggled and what they need to do in the week ahead to get back on track.

LIGHTNING START SEASON SLOWLY

Looking back at the last few games they’ve played and lost. Discussing stats showing that they are struggling. Hearing from Head Coach Jon Cooper and Captain Viktor Hedman about what they need to do to turn things around.

Lightning start season slowly

TOURING LIGHTNING FAN CAVE

Kevin and Kyle react to Robert Boyd’s PKG taking a tour of a family’s Lightning fan cave.

Touring Lightning Fan Cave

LIGHTNING WELCOMING OLD FACE & NOCHE LATINA

Head Coach Jon Cooper on facing one of his best friends and former Lightning coach Jeff Blashill. React to PKG hearing from the artist who created many of the Lightning’s Noche Latina designs being used during Sunday’s game.

Lightning welcoming old face

LIGHTNING FINAL THOUGHTS AND WEEK AHEAD

Recapping some of the stats showing that they Lightning have been bad this season. Looking ahead to the other games in the next week.

Recap and look ahead to next week

"I was 100% sure it was them."

A Tampa Bay area landscaping business owner narrowly avoided losing $15,000 to scammers who impersonated his bank and knew his detailed banking history. Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator shares his story and how to spot the same "cash bag scam".

Tampa small business owner nearly lost $15K to sophisticated 'cash bag scam'

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.