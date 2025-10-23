Bolts slow start to the season continues, what they need to get back on track

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Bolts slow start to the season continues Kevin & Kyle break down where the team has struggled and what they need to do in the week ahead to get back on track.

LIGHTNING START SEASON SLOWLY

Looking back at the last few games they’ve played and lost. Discussing stats showing that they are struggling. Hearing from Head Coach Jon Cooper and Captain Viktor Hedman about what they need to do to turn things around.

Lightning start season slowly

TOURING LIGHTNING FAN CAVE

Kevin and Kyle react to Robert Boyd’s PKG taking a tour of a family’s Lightning fan cave.

Touring Lightning Fan Cave

LIGHTNING WELCOMING OLD FACE & NOCHE LATINA

Head Coach Jon Cooper on facing one of his best friends and former Lightning coach Jeff Blashill. React to PKG hearing from the artist who created many of the Lightning’s Noche Latina designs being used during Sunday’s game.

Lightning welcoming old face

LIGHTNING FINAL THOUGHTS AND WEEK AHEAD

Recapping some of the stats showing that they Lightning have been bad this season. Looking ahead to the other games in the next week.

Recap and look ahead to next week