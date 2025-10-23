Tampa Bay Lightning face off against Chicago Blackhawks Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday marks the return to Tampa for Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill. Blashill was an assistant on the Lightning staff for three seasons before being hired by Chicago in May of 2025.

Tampa Bay suffered an overtime loss to Detroit and a regulation loss to Columbus last weekend. Jake Guentzel has a team-high 6 points for the Bolts. Anthony Cirelli leads the Lightning with three goals.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy is still searching for his first win of the young season.

Chicago has won three of their last four games. The Blackhawks lead the league in penalty minutes with 96. The Lightning are tied for seventh with 75.

The Chicago Blackhawks (3-2-2) play the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-3-2) Thursday, Oct. 23 at 6:45 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

