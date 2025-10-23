Brick City Eatery in Lutz wants you to eat pizza and root for the Tampa Bay Lightning

LUTZ, Fla. — Steve Parisi grew up on Long Island, a hockey fan rooting for the hometown Islanders.

But when he went to college at the University of Tampa, his allegiances rapidly changed.

Another victim of the Bolts fever.

"All that energy downtown!" he said.

Steve is now a Tampa Bay Lightning season-ticket holder, a well-known fan banging on the glass.

"I'm a little bit of a maniac," he says.

But for the past 8 years, he's become even better known for serving up some of the best pizza in the area.

Brick City Eatery in Lutz is a tribute to good food and Lightning love, the walls adorned with Bolts jerseys and related fandom.

"We do a lot of watch parties for away game — not for the home games because I'm usually there," says Steve.

But the Instagram-worthy centerpiece is "the Big Rig" — a hulking blue-and-white pizza oven named after Lightning legend Pat Maroon.

"Pat hasn't come in yet, but when he does, free pizza," says Steve.

Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s "resident big kid". He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure or "Daly Discovery", send him a message.

