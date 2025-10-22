Bucs' Mayfield on Saints: 'It hasn’t exactly been clean play on their part'

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield doesn't hide his feelings when it comes to the New Orleans Saints.

It’s a rivalry fueled by a physical style of play. We saw it last season when a fight broke out after Mayfield took a hard hit.

“It hasn’t exactly been clean play on their part. It’s a physical game, it is what it is,” Mayfield said of the Saints on Wednesday. “You expect it. Division rival. Not much to say, besides I don’t like them.”

The (5-2) Bucs are in a bounce-back spot against the 1-6 Saints.

Tampa Bay is coming off a season low in points after a 24-6 Monday night loss to the Lions, but the Saints defense is surrounding nearly 27 points per game, which is the sixth-highest average in the NFL.

“Similar on short weeks, if you lose, you want to get out there quicker rather than later to get it out of your system,” Mayfield said. “Especially when you have a group like we have. They understand what we have to do to get the job done to find wins. Our guys will handle it the right way. Heal up as quick as we can and go from there.”

It will take around eight weeks for Mike Evans to heal up. The wide receiver is set to undergo surgery to repair the broken collarbone he suffered on Monday.

Rookie receiver Tez Johnson has emerged with touchdowns in back-to-back games with the absence of Evans and Chris Godwin.

“You still come in here like it's rookie minicamp and trying to earn a spot on the roster,” Johnson said. “You’re head is not supposed to get too big. Kudos to my family for keeping me level-headed. Just be the best I can be for the team. I’m going to still play with the fire and desire that I’ve had since I was five years old.”

Coach Todd Bowles said that Godwin and running back Bucky Irving won’t be back for Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. game in New Orleans.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.