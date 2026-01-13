Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Brayden Point is week-to-week after injury

Brayden Point
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point (21) moves the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Brayden Point
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point will miss some playing time after suffering an injury during Monday night's game.

Head coach Jon Cooper said Point is out week-to-week and avoided missing significant playing time.

Point went down in the second period, clutching his right knee in Monday night's win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Bolts are on a 10-game win streak and face off against the Penguins at 7 p.m. Tuesday night

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

