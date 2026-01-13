Brayden Point is week-to-week after injury

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point will miss some playing time after suffering an injury during Monday night's game.

Head coach Jon Cooper said Point is out week-to-week and avoided missing significant playing time.

Point went down in the second period, clutching his right knee in Monday night's win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Bolts are on a 10-game win streak and face off against the Penguins at 7 p.m. Tuesday night

