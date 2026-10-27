Brewers coach brings Bucs connection to the World Series

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You probably won’t see it during the World Series and, for everyone’s sake, that’s probably a good thing.

But somewhere inside the Brewers’ clubhouse is a piece of equipment with a distinctly Tampa Bay connection.

Brewers bullpen coach Charlie Greene is bringing a personalized protective cup to the World Series, and it features the logos and jersey numbers of both the Brewers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

There’s a very good reason for that.

Greene’s son, Garrett Greene, is a wide receiver on the Buccaneers’ practice squad.

So while Charlie is preparing for baseball’s biggest stage with Milwaukee, he’s also carrying a little piece of his son’s football career with him.

“It’s a fun thing. I always wear it. It’s a part of the uniform,” Charlie said.

WFTS Brewers bullpen coach Charlie Green and Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger

The custom cup was designed by Diamond MMA. Greene’s version features his No. 88 and the Brewers logo on top, while Garrett’s No. 85 and the Buccaneers logo are displayed underneath.

“My number is on top, and his is on the bottom,” Charlie said. “We’re representing the Bucs and the Brewers here.”

It’s an unusual World Series accessory, but for the Greene family, the connection makes perfect sense.

Charlie has spent 22 years with the Brewers organization, giving him a deep connection to the club and the city. Garrett, meanwhile, is trying to establish himself in the NFL after making the transition from quarterback to wide receiver.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Bucs WR Garrett Greene

And even while Charlie is focused on Milwaukee’s postseason run, he keeps a close eye on what’s happening in Tampa Bay.

“Garrett is on the P-squad trying to get active. But he’s enjoyed his time,” Charlie said. “It’s tough making the conversion at the pro level. He’s done well going from quarterback to wide receiver. He’s in a great room down there. He enjoys those guys.”

His son is chasing his NFL dream in Tampa while Charlie is chasing a championship with the Brewers.

And when the schedules allowed, Garrett was able to make the trip to Milwaukee to watch his father’s team in person.

There was never much doubt about where his allegiance would be.

“That’s the only team he’s known,” Charlie said. “I’ve been with (the Brewers) for 22 years.”



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.