Rays on verge of elimination after 10-1 loss to Brewers in Game 3

The Tampa Bay Rays are on the verge of elimination after a 10-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday at Tropicana Field.
After two scoreless innings, the Brewers took a 2-run lead in the third. Then, with two outs in the top of the fifth, Milwaukee scored eight runs for a double-digit 10-0 lead. It's the most two-out runs scored in a single inning in World Series history.
The score was still 10-0 heading into the ninth, but the Rays scored to stop a shutout, ending the game 10-1.
Milwaukee now leads the series 3-0.
Game 4 is Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers
World Series 2026
|GAME 1 | Oct. 23
|F
|GAME 2 | Oct. 24
|F
|Tampa Bay at
|2
|Tampa Bay at
|4
|Milwaukee
|3
|Milwaukee
|5
|RECAP
|RECAP
|GAME 3 | Oct. 26
|F
|GAME 4 | Oct. 27
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee at
|10
|Milwaukee at
|Tampa Bay
|1
|Tampa Bay
|GAME 5 | Oct. 28
|8 p.m.
|GAME 6 | Oct. 30
|8 p.m.
|Milwaukee at
|Tampa Bay at
|Tampa Bay
|Milwaukee
|Game 7 | Oct. 31
|8 p.m.
|Tampa Bay at
|Milwaukee
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.