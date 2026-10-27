Rays on verge of elimination after 10-1 loss to Brewers in Game 3

The Tampa Bay Rays are on the verge of elimination after a 10-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday at Tropicana Field.

After two scoreless innings, the Brewers took a 2-run lead in the third. Then, with two outs in the top of the fifth, Milwaukee scored eight runs for a double-digit 10-0 lead. It's the most two-out runs scored in a single inning in World Series history.

The score was still 10-0 heading into the ninth, but the Rays scored to stop a shutout, ending the game 10-1.

Milwaukee now leads the series 3-0.

Game 4 is Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers World Series 2026 GAME 1 | Oct. 23 F GAME 2 | Oct. 24 F Tampa Bay at 2 Tampa Bay at 4 Milwaukee 3 Milwaukee 5 RECAP RECAP GAME 3 | Oct. 26 F GAME 4 | Oct. 27 8 p.m. Milwaukee at 10 Milwaukee at Tampa Bay 1 Tampa Bay GAME 5 | Oct. 28 8 p.m. GAME 6 | Oct. 30 8 p.m. Milwaukee at Tampa Bay at Tampa Bay Milwaukee Game 7 | Oct. 31 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Milwaukee