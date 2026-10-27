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Rays on verge of elimination after 10-1 loss to Brewers in Game 3

Brewers break record for two-out runs scored in a single inning in World Series history
World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
Ashley Landis/AP Photo/Ashley Landis
Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Cam Booser leaves the game during the fifth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series, Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in St. Petersburg, Fla., between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
World Series Brewers Rays Baseball
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The Tampa Bay Rays are on the verge of elimination after a 10-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday at Tropicana Field.

After two scoreless innings, the Brewers took a 2-run lead in the third. Then, with two outs in the top of the fifth, Milwaukee scored eight runs for a double-digit 10-0 lead. It's the most two-out runs scored in a single inning in World Series history.

The score was still 10-0 heading into the ninth, but the Rays scored to stop a shutout, ending the game 10-1.

Milwaukee now leads the series 3-0.

Game 4 is Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Milwaukee Brewers

World Series 2026

GAME 1 | Oct. 23FGAME 2 | Oct. 24F
Tampa Bay at2Tampa Bay at4
Milwaukee3Milwaukee5
RECAPRECAP
GAME 3 | Oct. 26 FGAME 4 | Oct. 27 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at10Milwaukee at
Tampa Bay1Tampa Bay
GAME 5 | Oct. 288 p.m.GAME 6 | Oct. 308 p.m.
Milwaukee atTampa Bay at
Tampa BayMilwaukee
Game 7 | Oct. 318 p.m.
Tampa Bay at
Milwaukee

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