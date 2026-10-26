Joe Maddon to throw out first pitch for game 3 of World Series at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays said former Rays manager Joe Maddon will throw out the first pitch in Game 3 of the World Series.
Maddon spent nine years with the Rays and led the team to its first American League championship in 2008.
Milwaukee enters the game with a 2-0 series lead after beating Tampa Bay 5-4 in Game 2 on Saturday night.
Game 3 starts at 8:05 p.m. at Tropicana Field.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges