Joe Maddon to throw out first pitch for game 3 of World Series at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays said former Rays manager Joe Maddon will throw out the first pitch in Game 3 of the World Series.

Maddon spent nine years with the Rays and led the team to its first American League championship in 2008.

Milwaukee enters the game with a 2-0 series lead after beating Tampa Bay 5-4 in Game 2 on Saturday night.

Game 3 starts at 8:05 p.m. at Tropicana Field.