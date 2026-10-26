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Joe Maddon to throw out first pitch for game 3 of World Series at Tropicana Field

Joe Maddon
Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2014, file photo, Tampa Bay Rays manager Joe Maddon smiles at a fan in the stands in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore. The Cubs have fired manager rick Renteria after one season to pursue former Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon. Team President Theo Epstein said Friday, Oct. 31, 2014, that Renteria deserved to come back next season as the Cubs continue their rebuilding effort. But Maddon opted out of his contract with the Rays and Epstein says that changed things for the Cubs. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Joe Maddon
Posted

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays said former Rays manager Joe Maddon will throw out the first pitch in Game 3 of the World Series.

Maddon spent nine years with the Rays and led the team to its first American League championship in 2008.

Milwaukee enters the game with a 2-0 series lead after beating Tampa Bay 5-4 in Game 2 on Saturday night.

Game 3 starts at 8:05 p.m. at Tropicana Field.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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