Buccaneers allowed Baker Mayfield to be himself and he's turned into a top quarterback

TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield came to Tampa Bay two years ago to compete with an unproven quarterback for a shot to replace Tom Brady.

Expectations for the former No. 1 overall pick were low after he was traded from one team and waived by another. But Mayfield still had confidence in himself and the Buccaneers felt he had a chance to live up to his potential.

The move paid off.

Mayfield has developed into one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, elevating his game on the field and becoming a team leader in the locker room.

Teammates have embraced him and general manager Jason Licht and coach Todd Bowles allowed him to be himself, giving him an opportunity to thrive.

“I’ve said it a bunch, but it’s the truth. From the time I stepped foot in here, they told me to be myself,” Mayfield said Wednesday. “From the journey I’ve been on, the ups and downs, I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity. Then getting an extension here — even more grateful for that, to be able to spend more years here. They’ve built a great culture here from the top down. That’s what matters and that’s what’s allowed me to step in and hit the ground running. It’s 2025, another opportunity to see what we can do, and it’s finally here.”

Mayfield was drafted first by Cleveland in 2018. He led the Browns to an 11-5 record and a playoff victory over Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers in 2020 but was traded to Carolina a year later after Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from Houston.

Mayfield was 1-5 in six starts for the Panthers before he was released. The Los Angeles Rams signed him and he led them to a victory a couple days later in a Thursday night game before losing his next three starts.

After Brady retired following the 2022 season, the Buccaneers signed Mayfield to compete with Kyle Trask.

Mayfield ended up throwing for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for a 94.6 passer rating in 2023, leading the Buccaneers to a division title. They dominated the Eagles in the playoffs and nearly knocked off Detroit.

Last season, Mayfield completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 TDs and 16 interceptions and a 106.8 passer rating. He became the fourth player in NFL history to achieve at least 4,000 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and a 70% completion percentage in a single season.

The Buccaneers won 10 games and their fourth straight NFC South title but were knocked out of the playoffs by Washington in the wild-card round.

How does Mayfield plan to build off his success?

“More wins,” he said.

Mayfield’s success in Tampa Bay turned 2023 offensive coordinator Dave Canales into Carolina’s head coach and 2024 OC Liam Coen into Jacksonville’s head coach. Josh Grizzard takes over that role this season. He was the team’s pass game coordinator last year so Mayfield has familiarity with him.

“Having been in the offense for a year and coming back in the same system finally, I think he’s really taken the bull by the horn, so to speak, and (is) kind of just directing people the way (he wants it) and understanding where he wants it and having great conversations with ‘Grizz’ on the field,” Bowles said about Mayfield. “That’s been the biggest growth.”

Mayfield, who turned 30 in April, has matured. He’s a husband, dad and a teammate players gravitate toward. His toughness on the field is contagious. He once stiff-armed Nick Bosa for several seconds, holding off a sack to complete a fourth-down pass to extend a drive that resulted in a game-tying score.

Brady changed the culture in Tampa Bay, taught the Buccaneers what it takes to become winners and led them to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in 2020.

Mayfield has helped them continue to win. But they’re not satisfied with another division crown. It’s the franchise’s 50th season and the Buccaneers want to hoist another Lombardi trophy.

Goedeke’s deal

The Buccaneers gave right tackle Luke Goedeke a four-year contract extension, locking in the 2022 second-round pick through the 2029 season. Goedeke played left guard as a rookie but went back to his natural position in 2023.

“I faced adversity in my rookie year,” he said. “I was grateful for the opportunity for one just to be in the NFL; I was going to do whatever they asked of me. ... Adversity in life — it is going to come throughout the rest of my life — whether it be in the NFL, in day-to-day life, everyone faces it. It is how you come back from that.”