Former Bucs running back Doug Martin died in police custody: OPD

OAKLAND, Calif. — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin died in police custody Saturday morning, according to the Oakland Police Department (OPD).

OPD said Martin was involved in a break-in at a residence in Oakland. Martin was taken into custody after a brief struggle, police said.

He then became unresponsive while in custody, according to OPD.

Paramedics were called and Martin was taken to the hospital, OPD said. He died at the hospital.

"We mourn the loss of Doug Martin, an Oaklander who had a distinguished NFL career and tragically passed away Saturday morning. Our condolences are with his family and loved ones, and my office has reached out to Mr. Martin's family. They have asked for privacy during this time." Mayor Barbara Lee

Martin played with the Bucs for six seasons, earning two Pro Bowl selections in 2012 — his rookie season — and 2015. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2015.

The team issued the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise. He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and everyone whom Doug touched throughout his life."